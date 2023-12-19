Pasado's Safe Haven at full capacity, offering reduced adoption fees for cats and dogs

article

Pasado's Safe Haven is offering reduced adoption fees for both cats and dogs as the shelter remains at full capacity.

Now through the end of the year, the shelter's adoption fees will be $25 for cats and $50 for dogs. Adult cats are usually $100 or $150 for a pair, and adult dogs usually have an adoption fee of $200 to $275.

Clearing out the shelters will allow them to take in more animals in need of care and a forever home.

"With the reduced adoption fees extending through the end of the year, there’s no better time to give these pups the home they’ve been looking for (some have been looking for homes for years!)," the shelter said in an emailed press release.

If you're looking to adopt or begin the process of adoption, you can learn more information here.

See all of the pets available for adoption at Pasado's here.