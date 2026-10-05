Pedestrian hit, killed by Amtrak train near Sumner, WA

The Brief Amtrak service was halted near Sumner Monday night after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train. Sound Transit's S Line service was canceled, with shuttle buses provided for riders traveling south from Sumner. Authorities have not said what led to the fatal incident or when the tracks are expected to reopen.



Amtrak service was halted in the South Sound Monday night after a fatal incident on the tracks near Sumner.

What we know:

Sound Transit initially reported a non-involved pedestrian strike at 7:15 p.m., impacting several stops. The agency later confirmed the incident was fatal around 8 p.m.

An Amtrak train was involved.

Railroad tracks at the Sumner Station. (FOX 13 Seattle)

S Line train service has been canceled, and shuttle buses will be provided for riders traveling southbound to Puyallup, Tacoma Dome, South Tacoma and Lakewood Station. Passengers traveling from Sumner to Puyallup can use ST Express 578.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led up to the fatal incident. There is no ETA for when the tracks will reopen.

What you can do:

All ongoing and upcoming service alerts can be found on Sound Transit's website.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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