Person killed in drive-by shooting as King County deputies tried to perform wellness check

article

Someone was shot and killed early Saturday morning as deputies attempted to check on a person seen behind a building in King County.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 2:40 a.m. to a property on the 3900 block of S. 320 Street near Federal Way.

Deputies were trying to check on a person seen on the back side of the property when two vehicles fired shots and then sped away.

Authorities said the person that they were checking on was hit by gunfire and died at the scene.

Deputies followed the two vehicles but they escaped.

Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. No suspects are currently in custody.

Featured article

Anyone with information is urged to contact the King County Sheriff's Office at (206) 296-3311.