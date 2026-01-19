Peso Pluma to kick off U.S. tour at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

The Brief Peso Pluma announced a U.S. tour that will kick off March 1, 2026, at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. The DINASTÍA Tour will span 30 cities nationwide and feature an upgraded production and special guest appearances. Tickets go on sale Jan. 21, following the success of his chart-topping album Dinastía .



Mexican music icon Peso Pluma has announced an upcoming U.S. tour, with the first stop being in Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

The DINASTÍA Tour kicks off March 1, 2026, in Seattle, and wraps in Chicago in May.

Peso Pluma will bring the tour to 30 cities across the country, promising an elevated production, immersive creative elements and a rotating lineup of special guests.

His latest album, Dinastía, dropped on Dec. 25 last year, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Regional Mexican Albums charts, and landing in the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200.

Tickets to the DIANSTÍA tour can be purchased on LiveNation beginning Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. and VIP packages are also available to purchase online.

More information can be found on Peso Pluma's website.

