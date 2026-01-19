Peso Pluma to kick off U.S. tour at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena
SEATTLE - Mexican music icon Peso Pluma has announced an upcoming U.S. tour, with the first stop being in Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.
The DINASTÍA Tour kicks off March 1, 2026, in Seattle, and wraps in Chicago in May.
Peso Pluma will bring the tour to 30 cities across the country, promising an elevated production, immersive creative elements and a rotating lineup of special guests.
His latest album, Dinastía, dropped on Dec. 25 last year, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Regional Mexican Albums charts, and landing in the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200.
Tickets to the DIANSTÍA tour can be purchased on LiveNation beginning Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. and VIP packages are also available to purchase online.
More information can be found on Peso Pluma's website.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Tacoma police seek 2 suspects in New Year's Day fatal shooting
Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices
12-year-old arrested for screwdriver attack in Seattle’s Central District
1 person hospitalized after 21-car pileup on I-5 near Fife
Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from LiveNation.