Plan ahead: Here's what's happening in Seattle this weekend

Seattle is going to have one of its busiest weekends in a few days and if you're heading into the city, plan ahead.

Here is a list of several events happening that are happening from Friday through Sunday.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally making its way to Seattle.

Swift will be performing two sold-out shows at Lumen Field on Saturday and Sunday. If you're heading to the show, here's what to know.

Capitol Hill Block Party

The three-day summer musical festival in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is back for the 25th year. The Capitol Hill Block Party runs from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

Click here for information on the music festival.

Bite of Seattle

The Bite is back! The city's premier three-day food festival, The Bite of Seattle, returns to Seattle Center for the first time since 2019. It was canceled due to the pandemic.

More than 100 vendors and dozens of musical guests will be at the Bite from Friday through Sunday.

Entry to the festival is free. For more on the lineup, click here.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are currently in a 10-game homestand that started last week, days after Seattle hosted the All-Star Game. From Friday through Sunday, the team will face the Toronto Blue Jays. Friday's game starts at 7:10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday's games start at 1:10 p.m.

Seattle Storm

The Storm are in town this weekend and taking on the Chicago Sky on Saturday at 6 p.m. Game will be on FOX 13+.

Traffic

The "monster" closures of the State Route 520 and Montlake Boulevard continue this weekend. Crews are closing SR 520 again from 11 p.m. Friday, July 21 until 5 a.m. Monday, July 24.