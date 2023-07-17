Taylor Swift in Seattle: What to know for Lumen Field shows

article

Are you ready for it? Seattle is anticipating one of its busiest weekends of the year as Taylor Swift brings her Eras tour to Lumen Field this weekend.

The singer will play two sold-out shows at the stadium on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23.

For Swifties going to her shows, here are some things to know before heading to the stadium or it could be a cruel summer.

Concert times

Doors at Lumen Field open at 4:30 p.m. and show will start at 6:30 p.m.

Openers

Haim and Gracie Adams.

Bag policy

Similar to all events at Lumen Field, the NFL All-Clear Bag Policy will be enforced.

Fans can carry only the following style and size bag, package or container into the stadium:

Clear tote-bag: Clear tote-bag that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

Clear backpack: Clear backpacks within the dimensions and have no more than 2 pockets

Small clutch: Small clutch (does not have to be clear) 6" x 4.5" or smaller with or without handle or strap

Ziploc bag: Clear one gallon storage bag (Ziploc or similar)

Exception for medically necessary items (including diaper bags) after proper inspection is permitted at the NE VIP Gate, NW VIP Gate, SW VIP Gate, Club Entrance (Garage Level 5), and Suite Entrance (Garage Level 6).

Walker's Lockers is the stadium's official bag storage and they're located near the North and South entrances.

Parking

All on-site spots at Lumen Field are sold out. Organizers strongly recommend taking public transportation to and from the shows, and to plan for extra travel time.

Friendship bracelets

Trading beaded friendship bracelets has been a trend among fans at Swift's previous shows, and according to the stadium's website, bracelets are permitted.

Photography

Personal still photography cameras and digital are allowed in the stadium as long as the lens, when extended, does not exceed six inches. Camera cases are not allowed in.

Eras Tour Merchandise

Several stadiums from earlier shows started selling concert merchandise days before the concerts. However, it has yet to be announced for Lumen Field.

Fans have waited hours in merchandise lines in other cities.

What's prohibited?

Lumen Field listed several items that are prohibited inside the stadium: alcohol, cases larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches for items such as binoculars, glasses, tablets, etc., drones, flagpoles, laptops, weapons and more.

For a full list, click here.

Permitted items

Empty Personal Plastic Sports Bottles (soft sided)

Portable phone chargers are allowed in for phone use. They are not allowed in if they are going to power something else (ex. LED costume lights).

Blankets

Factory Sealed Full Water Bottles (can't be flavor enhanced or sparkling).

Binoculars: Binocular cases are not allowed.

Children's Juice Boxes & Soft Side Single Serving Containers: Examples: Hi-C, Capri Sun’s, and Milk products

Umbrellas are permitted in the stadium as long as they are collapsible and provided they do not interfere with other guests’ enjoyment of an event.

‍This post will be updated regularly. Check back for more!