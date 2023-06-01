Police: 12-year-old girl arrested for arson of Lacey mushroom farm

Detectives investigating a massive fire that broke out at an abandoned mushroom farm in Lacey say they arrested a 12-year-old girl for arson.

Crews said the fire broke out Wednesday evening at what used to be the Ostrom Mushroom Farm, near Steilacoom Road and Marvin Road SE.

According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), detectives identified and arrested the girl for probable cause with the help of a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer.

Authorities say the 12-year-old was also booked on additional charges of second-degree assault, and unlawful imprisonment of another child. According to the LPD, these two charges stem from incidents that happened on the same day near the location of the fire.

Authorities say detectives will continue to work with the Lacey Fire Department on the fire investigation.

On Wednesday, the Lacey Fire Department said it could be a "multi-day event" as they work to put the fire out.

