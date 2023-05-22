Police: 5 people shot in Kent near illegal street racing event

Kent police said five people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in the area of an illegal street racing event early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a Renton Police officer was investigating a traffic accident, when he heard several gunshots nearby. The officer radioed dispatch and went to investigate near 180th and East Valley Rd.

Other officers arrived and found several people with gunshot injuries. Medical crews were already on-scene giving treatment.

Authorities say at least five people were injured in the shooting.

Renton Police say there was a gunshot call in that same area the night prior.

Kent Police is currently investigating the shooting. FOX 13 News is working to learn more about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.