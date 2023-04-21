Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate after person found dead on Maple Valley Highway

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are investigating after a person was found dead on the roadway Thursday night in Renton. 

Before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person in the right lane Maple Valley Highway near Cedar River Park. 

When officers arrived, they found a person dead at the scene. 

Police said they are investigating the incident as a pedestrian fatality. 

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call the Renton Police Traffic Unit at 425-430-7544 and reference case no. 2023-4482.