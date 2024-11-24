Police investigating shooting in Seattle's Central District, no injuries

Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle's Central District early Sunday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to reports of five to six shots fired near 23rd Ave and E Union St around 3:40 a.m.

When they arrived, they found five bullet casings near the corner of 24th and Union.

Witnesses told officers they saw a small group of people standing at the corner in an argument with people in a car. At one point, the people on the corner started shooting at the vehicle, which sped off. The suspects then got into their own cars and drove away.

Police have still not identified any suspects in the shooting, and no injuries have been reported.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Teen who shot Tacoma detective sentenced to more than 15 years

Man sentenced for gunning down teen on Puyallup basketball court

Suspects flee after crashing stolen car into a school in Graham, WA

What is Glicked? What to know about this year's Barbenheimer

Trump Stimulus Checks: Will they be issued, and could you receive one?

ChatGPT outperformed doctors in diagnostic accuracy, study reveals

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.