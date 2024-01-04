Police: Man grazed by bullet during gun fight at Auburn apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 24-year-old man in Auburn on Wednesday.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), at around 11 p.m., the victim and a friend got into a dispute with another person in a car while they were in the parking lot at the Sierra Meadows apartment complex.

Authorities say the dispute escalated and the victim’s friend and the person in the car started shooting at each other.

The victim was grazed by a bullet and was taken to a local hospital.

No one else was hurt.

Further information is limited at this time, check back for updates.