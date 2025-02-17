Police arrest ‘prolific’ DUI driver after another crash in Seattle

The Brief Seattle police arrested a man suspected of drunkenly crashing his car into a traffic signal pole in the Central District on Friday. The man has several prior convictions, including for DUI and driving with a suspended license.



Police arrested a 57-year-old "prolific" DUI driver after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Seattle's Central District last week.

According to Seattle police, an officer on patrol watched as a man tore out of a parking lot, sped through four lanes of traffic, sped through a crosswalk and then crashed into a traffic signal pole near 3rd Ave and E Cherry St around 2:00 a.m. Friday.

The officer determined the man was driving under the influence and arrested him, and also spotted an open Genesee Cream Ale can in the front seat cupholder.

According to authorities, the man has several prior convictions, including DUI, first-degree driving with a suspended license and violation of an ignition interlock device.

Police brought the suspect to the East Precinct for processing, where a breath analysis showed he was impaired by more than double the legal alcohol limit.

Officers booked the man into King County Jail for DUI with four or more prior offenses, and an ignition interlock violation.

The man is currently being held in jail on $750,000 bail.

