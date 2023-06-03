Police investigate shooting in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood, one injured

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood on Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a shooting near the corner of Lake City Way NE and NE 125th St. at around 11:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a 40-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to Harborview Medical Center, and he is reportedly in stable condition.

The SPD says the suspect is still at large.

The Seattle Department of Transportation says all northbound, eastbound and westbound lanes on NE 125th St. are blocked off between 30th Ave. NE to 35th Ave. NE. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.