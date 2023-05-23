Police warn of possible child luring suspect in the Renton Highlands area

Police are warning the public about a potential child luring suspect in the Renton Highlands area.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), there have been two possible luring attempts made last week. Authorities say both incidents happened along NE 4th St., but they are working to confirm if both incidents are related.

May 15 incident

Authorities say between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., a girl from McKnight Middle School was with a friend near Edmonds Ave. NE and NE 4th St. after being dropped off by the school bus. When her friend left, a white Ford sedan drove up to her, and a man inside asked if she needed a ride and wanted to get inside.

The girl started walking home, but realized the car was following her.

After walking a few blocks, the man stopped again, asking if she was sure she didn’t need a ride. She told police that he then said, ‘If you get in, I can give you a ride wherever you want.’

She decided to go to a friend’s house nearby, and as soon as she started knocking on the front door, the suspect took off.

The RPD says the school and the bus driver have been notified about the incident.

May 23 incident

Authorities say at 6:23 a.m., a parent called police saying someone approached her daughter as she was walking to the bus stop that morning.

According to the RPD, the daughter was near the corner of NE 4th St. and Monroe Ave. NE when a man drove up asking her if she needed a ride. She said no, but the suspect continued following her.

The daughter called her mother, who then met up with her and walked her to the bus stop. The mother said she saw the suspect vehicle, but he drove off soon after being seen.

Suspect description

Authorities describe the luring suspect as a Black man with short black hair. In the May 15 incident, he was described as middle-aged and wearing a Hawaiian style shirt.

In the May 23 incident, the suspect was described as being in his late 20s, and wearing a mask.

Suspect vehicle description

The suspect’s car was described as a white Ford sedan with tinted windows. It has also been described as a light gray or silver sedan. The rear passenger window was broken, and it was possibly a Hyundai.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the vehicle during these dates and times is asked to call 911 and reference case number 23-5523 for the May 15 incident, and case number 23-5788 for the May 23 incident.

This is a developing story.