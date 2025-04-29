A widespread power outage impacted approximately 7,366 Seattle City Light customers in South Seattle, including Burien, SeaTac, and Tukwila, on Tuesday afternoon.

The outage was first reported around 11:47 a.m., and as of 1:25 p.m., restoration efforts were underway with an estimated completion time of 4:09 p.m. ​

At 1:55 p.m., Seattle City Light said crews had reduced the outage to fewer than 2,400 customers and would continue working until power is fully restored.

Cause Under Investigation:

Seattle City Light is currently investigating the cause of the outage.

The utility has not yet provided specific details but is working to identify and resolve the issue. Customers are encouraged to monitor the Seattle City Light outage map for real-time updates.​

Safety Precautions Advised:

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take standard safety precautions during the outage:​

Use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns instead of candles to reduce fire risk.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed to preserve food.

Unplug sensitive electronic equipment to prevent damage from potential power surges.

Stay at least 30 feet away from any downed power lines and report them immediately by calling 911. ​

Seattle City Light crews are working diligently to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Customers experiencing outages not reflected on the outage map should contact Seattle City Light's customer service at 206-684-3000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle City Light.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured in Pierce County crash

At least 11 dead after car plows into Vancouver, B.C. crowd

Tears, heartbreak at Chase Jones sentencing—teen in fatal Renton, WA crash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.