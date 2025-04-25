Territory-wide power outage impacts 30K in Pierce County, WA

More than 30,700 people and businesses lost power in Pierce County in a major outage.

Peninsula Light Company reports that their entire system is out of power. As of 9:23 a.m. on Apr. 25, representatives for the company say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the outage.

Peninsula Light power outage map as of 10:35 a.m. on Apr. 25.

There was no reported estimated time of service restoration Friday morning.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Peninsula Light County website.

