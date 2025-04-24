The Brief The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Spanaway after residents reported hearing 20 to 30 gunshots late Thursday night. A young adult male, approximately 18 to 20 years old, was found dead in the middle of a cul-de-sac, with nearby homes and vehicles struck by gunfire. No suspects are in custody, and detectives and forensic teams are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Spanaway.

What we know:

Residents in the 17400 block of 17th Avenue East reported hearing 20 to 30 gunshots at approximately 10:36 p.m. and discovered a male lying in the middle of the cul-de-sac.

Upon arrival, deputies found the area littered with shell casings. Nearby homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified, but authorities describe him as a young adult, approximately 18 to 20 years old. The medical examiner has taken custody of the body.

Detectives and forensic teams are currently on the scene, working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspects are in custody at this time, and the investigation remains active.

The sheriff's office says it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and FOX 13 Seattle's own reporting.



