Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, Tacoma Area
4
Wind Advisory
until THU 1:00 PM PST, Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, North Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Lower Chehalis Valley Area
Cold Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM PST, Western Skagit County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Central Coast, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Bremerton and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Southwest Interior, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Everett and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Hood Canal Area

What is Prop 1, Prop 2? A look at Seattle's special February election

By
Published  February 11, 2025 3:03pm PST
Washington State Politics
FOX 13 Seattle

Latest WA special election results

Preliminary results are coming in for Washington February Special Election.

SEATTLE - Tuesday, Feb. 11, is the deadline for Washington's special election, with a total of 81 measures on the ballot—most focusing on school funding.

People in Seattle are focusing their attention on Prop 1 and Prop 2, which focus on funding for Seattle schools. Not to get confused with Seattle Prop 1A and Prop 1B, which concern funding for affordable housing in the city.

As of Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., both propositions are leaning towards passage, with 77.71% (71,996) of voters voting yes on Prop 1, and 71.91% (66,656) voting yes on Prop 2. About 19% of ballots have been counted.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones issued the following statement regarding Tuesday night's election results:

"I want to thank Seattle voters for renewing both Proposition 1, the Educational Programs & Operations Levy, and Proposition 2, the Building Excellence Capital Levy. Your continued investment ensures our students and schools have the resources they need, including staffing, technology, and safe, healthy learning environments. 

"We deeply appreciate our community’s ongoing commitment to public education in Seattle. Once again, parents, families, neighbors, and the broader Seattle community have stepped up to sustain essential funding for our students and schools. 

"Now, our focus shifts to the Washington State Legislature. It’s time for state leaders to meet their responsibility to fully fund basic education. Our students are counting on them to do their part."

$2B+ in Seattle Public Schools funding on special election ballot

Tuesday is the deadline for the February special election.

Keep reading to learn more about each of the propositions.

What is Seattle Proposition 1 and Proposition 2?

Proposition 1:

Seeks to replace an expiring levy to maintain funding for educational programs in Seattle Public Schools. The levy would fund programs that are not fully covered by state funding.

If approved, the new levy would collect taxes on taxable property in the district for three years, starting in 2026. The estimated levy rate would be:

  • 2026: $0.78 per $1,000 of assessed property value, raising $250 million
  • 2027: $0.75 per $1,000 of assessed property value, raising $249 million
  • 2028: $0.72 per $1,000 of assessed property value, raising $248 million

The funds would support ongoing educational programs in the district.

Proposition 2:

Proposes a new capital levy to fund the Building Excellence Program (BEX) VI, which supports safety, security and energy efficiency projects in Seattle schools. The levy would also fund construction and renovation at five schools, major building maintenance and technology upgrades. 

If approved, the levy would replace an expiring one and collect taxes on taxable property in the district for six years, starting in 2026. The estimated levy rate would be:

  • 2026: $0.93 per $1,000 of assessed property value, raising $300 million
  • 2027: $0.90 per $1,000 of assessed property value, raising $300 million
  • 2028: $0.87 per $1,000 of assessed property value, raising $300 million
  • 2029: $0.84 per $1,000 of assessed property value, raising $300 million
  • 2030: $0.81 per $1,000 of assessed property value, raising $300 million
  • 2031: $0.79 per $1,000 of assessed property value, raising $300 million

The funds would go toward improving school facilities across the district.

WA February special election involves education

On Tuesday, voters around Washington state will hit the polls and cast their ballot for the February special election. A majority of the measures on the ballot concern our schools.

The Source: Information for this article came from King County's Official Special Election Ballot. 

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

Washington State PoliticsNewsSeattleEducationPoliticsElection