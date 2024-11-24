PSE pushes back power outage restoration timeline, citing ‘substantial damage’

While Puget Sound Energy estimates power has been restored to 90% of its customers, thousands are still in the dark. This includes areas like Issaquah and Sammamish.

On Friday, Puget Sound Energy announced that the estimated time for power restoration for some of its customers could be pushed back to as late as Monday morning. The company initially said customers could anticipate power to resume by Saturday.

PSE acknowledged community frustration caused by the new estimated restoration time, saying in part:

"We are working as hard as we can to get power restored to you sooner than the times listed above. As our field crews gain more detailed information about your outage, we will update the outage map with a more specific time. We know this is disappointing as you expected to have your power back on [Saturday]. We are trying to give customers as early notice about this change as we can, with the information we have currently. We encourage you to continue to check the outage map for your estimated restoration time."

Residents in Sammamish who spoke with FOX 13 Seattle said they were looking forward to having the lights on by noon.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Puget Sound Energy crews working to remove trees and fix power lines. (File / FOX 13)

"I guess there’s nothing we can do," said David Overstreet. "I have a generator. It’s costing me $100 dollars a day. Plus, I work from home and we’re without internet. I’m now looking forward to Monday."

"It’s been a back-and-forth," said Sud Dharmadhikar. "We’re doing okay but everyone is really relying on Monday. For now, we have a generator, no internet. It’s like we’re in the 70s."

Others aren’t faring so well. Many neighborhoods are dealing with debris pileups and downed wires.

"We’re still waiting on crews," said one woman.

The City of Sammish said City Hall will continue to operate as a warming center on Sunday until 5:00 p.m.

The Sammamish City Manager signed a declaration of emergency, which allows the City to respond more quickly to the weather event and its impact.

Both the city and PSE said crews will continue to clear debris from smaller roads as PSE repairs lines.

The city is reminding residents not to pile debris in City right-of-ways until garbage day as it is still working on clearing areas needed for access by first responders.

According to the City of Sammamish, a tree may be removed if it poses an imminent threat due to recent storm damage or has already fallen, during the bomb cyclone. The City’s issued emergency proclamation provides flexibility to address threats and clean up. Photo documentation is required.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Teen who shot Tacoma detective sentenced to more than 15 years

Man sentenced for gunning down teen on Puyallup basketball court

Suspects flee after crashing stolen car into a school in Graham, WA

What is Glicked? What to know about this year's Barbenheimer

Trump Stimulus Checks: Will they be issued, and could you receive one?

ChatGPT outperformed doctors in diagnostic accuracy, study reveals

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.