Public Health warns of infectious measles case in Seattle, lists exposure locations

Seattle-King County Public Health is warning the public about a confirmed measles case, and letting everyone know where the patient visited while they were still infectious.

Health officials say the measles virus is highly contagious, and can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone who is infected leaves the area.

This thin-section transmission electron micrograph (TEM) revealed the ultrastructural appearance of a single virus particle, or virion, of measles virus. (Photo: CNN Wire)

Public Health says the patient is a child, and they are still investigating how they got the infection. The individual has not traveled internationally.

Time and location of potential exposure to the public

Aki Kurose Middle School : May 11, 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., and May 12, 8:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Pike Place Market: May 13, 3:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

World Market (2103 Western Ave., Seattle): May 13, 4:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

HopeCentral Pediatrics & Behavioral Health: May 15, 2 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

"Measles is highly contagious. If you don’t have immunity, you can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been," said Elysia Gonzales, Medical Epidemiologist for Public Health – Seattle & King County. "The best protection against measles is to get vaccinated. Two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides about 97% protection against getting infected by measles and that protection lasts a lifetime."

What to do if you were at one of these locations

Officials say most people in the area have immunity to measles through vaccination, so the risk is low. However, anyone who was in these listed locations during these time frames should:

Find out if you have been vaccinated or have had measles. Make sure you’re up-to-date on your measles vaccine.

Call your healthcare provider if you start feeling ill with a fever or unexplained rash. Before you go to a hospital or clinic to be checked for measles, call first – this is to prevent the possibility of spreading the virus.

A child with the tell-tale sign of measles on the back. (Photo: KCPQ-TV)

If you were at the locations at the times listed, and are not immune to measles, the most likely time you would become sick would be between May 18, and June 5.