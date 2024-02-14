Rachel Dolezal: Woman at center of racial identity scandal no longer working for Ariz. school district

Nkechi Diallo, a woman who is also known as "Rachel Dolezal," is no longer working for a school district in Southern Arizona.

In a statement we received, a spokesperson with the Catalina Foothills School District said Diallo, who was hired by the district in August 2023 as a "part-time After School Extended Day Instructor" in the district's community schools program, is no longer employed by CFSD after they became aware on Feb. 13 of posts made by Diallo on OnlyFans.

According to a December 2023 article published by the Associated Press, OnlyFans is a subscription-based website known for sexually explicit content.

"Her posts are contrary to our district's ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy," read a portion of the statement.

In addition to her now-former part-time job with CFSD, officials with the district said she was also a substitute with the district's contracted substitute provider.

Diallo, once known as Rachel Dolezal, was embroiled in racial identity scandal

Rachel Dolezal, also known as Nkechi Diallo, in a photo taken in 2017. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

As mentioned above, Nkechi Diallo is also known as Rachel Dolezal, and the woman was involved in a racial identity scandal.

According to a 2018 article by the AP, Dolezal once worked as an NAACP leader in the State of Washington, and was believed to be Black until 2015, when her parents told reporters that their daughter was born white, but was presenting herself as a black activist in the Spokane region, an area with few minorities.

The story became an international sensation, and Dolezal lost the various jobs by which she pieced together a modest living.

Attacked by both blacks and whites, she was fired as head of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP and was kicked off a police ombudsman commission. She also lost her job teaching African studies at Eastern Washington University.

Dolezal adopted her current name in 2016. According to the AP, she made the name change in part to give herself a better chance of landing work from employers who might not be interested in hiring Rachel Dolezal.

In a 2017 article published by United Kingdom newspaper The Guardian, it was reported that Dolezal was only offered work in reality television and pornography in the aftermath of the scandal.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.