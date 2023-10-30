Recent muggings in Seattle have parents on edge ahead of Halloween

There are growing safety concerns for parents after several teens have been attacked and robbed in the streets of Seattle.

FOX 13 News has reported police are investigating 14 muggings. With Halloween coming up, many children and teenagers are expected to flood the streets, and it's understandable one may feel hesitant about walking around Tuesday night.

Neighborhoods are ready for trick-or-treaters. Before the festivities, here is some advice from Seattle Police Department:

Stay vigilant at all times. If you're a chaperone and see something suspicious, do not hesitate to call 911. Always trust your instincts.

Never walk alone in the dark. Stay on lit sidewalks and walkways.

Police recommend leaving any expensive jewelry or cash at home.

If you're driving between neighborhoods, for drivers , SPD reminds everyone to be extra vigilant exiting and entering driveways and alleys.

On the day of Halloween, there is a 72% increase in insurance claims for vandalism and malicious mischief.

According to data provided by Travelers Insurance, Halloween also sees an uptick in other types of claims, including theft and mysterious disappearance -- these are usually claims of lost, misplaced or stolen items.

Another recommendation from SPD when getting kids dressed in their costumes, make sure they have something that makes them visible at night, like LED light necklaces or glow in the dark bracelets.

Again, keep your group on the sidewalks at all times. If there is no sidewalk, always walk facing traffic.