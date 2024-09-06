WSDOT: Major backups after car crash on I-405 in Renton

A collision has slowed traffic to a crawl on northbound lanes of I-405 in Renton.

According to Washington State Department of Transportation, the crash happened before 10:45 a.m. in the center lane.

Lanes were blocked just south of NE 44th St in Renton.

Crews closed down the two rightmost lanes, with traffic slowly passing through in the HOV lane. They reopened at 11:15 a.m., but backups are expected for the near future.

Traffic is backed up nearly nine miles, with delays charted on the WSDOT traffic map as far back as the 167 interchange.

Fire crews and Washington State Patrol are currently on-scene.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

