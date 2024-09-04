Community fundraiser held for Renton grocery store destroyed by arson

Weeks after Top of the Hill Quality Produce was burglarized, then struck by arson, multiple local businesses in the Renton area held a fundraiser for the grocery store on Wednesday Night.

"The support is overwhelming. There is so much love right now," said Jackie Maples, co-owner of Top of the Hill Quality Produce.

Jackie and her husband Damu tell FOX 13 Seattle they are still waiting to hear from their insurance to figure out their next steps, but for now, they are grateful for community support.

"Everywhere we turn, there's somebody wanting to say hi or reaching out," said Damu Maples.

Loyal customers lined up at the pop-up fundraiser in Fairwood to buy food from local businesses, like the Red Tea Room.

"We just want to help [the Maples] and just do whatever we can to help support them," said Steve Wong, owner of the Red Tea Room. "That's just how Renton is."

Renton Police are still searching for a suspect who burglarized the family-owned grocery store, and they consider him a person of interest in the arson at the shop on August 24.

An online fundraiser for Top of the Hill Quality Produce is still accepting donations through a GoFundMe.

"We love you and thank you so much, and we'll be back for you," said Damu Maples.

