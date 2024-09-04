Bellevue Arts Museum announces closure after months of financial struggle
BELLEVUE, Wash. - The Bellevue Arts Museum announced its closure to the public on Wednesday after dealing with significant post-pandemic financial challenges.
In a press release, the Bellevue Arts Museum (BAM) said it faced similar struggles to many other museums in the U.S., including a major drop in foot traffic and fewer donations.
"BAM, like most American museums, has been affected by revenue losses amid drops in attendance, fundraising, and retail sales since the end of the pandemic. Despite the museum's best efforts to overcome significant financial challenges, BAM can no longer sustain its operations.," read BAM's press release.
BAM, a not-for-profit organization, relied heavily on grants and financial support from the public. However, the decline in visitors severely affected funding, leaving the museum in an unsustainable position after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum still plans to manage the Bellevue Arts Fair in 2025, but will cease its programs and exhibitions.
Kate Casprowiak Scher, Executive Director of BAM, issued a statement in response to the closure:
The museum launched a "SAVE BAM" campaign earlier this year, which raised over $350,000 in six weeks. Without the fundraiser, BAM says it could have closed much earlier, though it still didn't get the attention of the community's largest stakeholders.
The Bellevue Arts Museum will keep a small transitional staff to support a reorganization, run private events and manage Arts Fair 2025.
"We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported BAM over the years. Your belief in the power of art and culture has been our greatest strength, and we hope that, in time, we may find a way to bring that spirit back to life in a new and sustainable form," said Board President Jay Pathy.
MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE
I-5 mass shooting suspect thought ‘people were after him’ before spree: docs
Seattle City Council eyes co-living spaces as solution to housing crunch
2 crashes on northbound I-5 in Bellingham blocking all lanes
WA lands commissioner race recount complete; Upthegrove advances
WA Paralympian goes for gold in Paris 2024; ‘It's a feeling of freedom’
Multi-county agency investigating fatal shooting between Kent police, suspect
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.