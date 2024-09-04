2 crashes on northbound I-5 in Bellingham blocking all lanes

Two crashes on northbound I-5 in Bellingham are currently blocking all lanes.

The crashes happened just north of Lakeway Drive, and a large backup is already forming on the freeway.

State Patrol and firefighters are on scene.

Washington State Patrol says traffic is being diverted to Lakeway Drive, and the I-5 closure could last some time.

Trooper Kelsey Harding said one person was injured in a crash involving a semi truck and car.

Drivers should expect delays or find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

