Renton police ask for help identifying burglary suspect caught on tape

Police in Renton are asking for the public's help in identifying an attempted burglary suspect they say was caught on surveillance tape trying to break into a neighborhood-favorite produce store.

Top of the Hill Quality Produce was targeted in an apparent arson on August 24 at just before 3 a.m. Now, investigators say just before the fire, someone broke into the shop.

Two days before the fire, police say a video shows a man repeatedly going to his car, retrieving different burglary tools, and returning to the store.

Despite heavy damage to the Top of the Hill's doors, the man was not able to enter. Renton police say he was there for about an hour at 11 p.m.

The man is described as being white, with dark, possibly reddish-brown, hair, and a beard.

Police say he is estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old and driving a light-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee without a front license plate, model year between 2006-2010.

Authorities now say they have probable cause to arrest him for second-degree attempted burglary.

If you can identify this suspect or have any information or video from the area of Top of the Hill, please contact Detective Scott at dlscott@rentonwa.gov.

