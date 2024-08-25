'A setback, not the end': Fire destroys beloved Renton grocery store

People who shop a local family-owned grocery store are in shock after a fire ripped through the Renton business early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the fire happened around 3 a.m. at Top of the Hill Quality Produce.

"It’s our neighborhood market. It’s really sad," said customer Kim Ellenberg. "You can smell it in the air."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but FOX 13 was told numerous calls to 911 reported callers hearing some type of explosion.

"We received reports of the sounds of an explosion, and then immediately we started getting calls of a building on fire," said Eric Autry, public information officer for King County Fire District #20. "We were able to get the fire under control, but the roof collapsed."

Customers stopped by the scene Saturday to find their beloved mom-and-pop grocery store boarded up.

"I couldn’t even believe it," said customer Skylar Mansfield. "Everyone’s asking what happened? It’s going to take a lot of money to rebuild because of all the damage."

"It so sad to see the businesses go down like this," said Ed Ellenberg. "I loved coming to the butcher."

"We come here at least weekly and get our produce and meats," added Ed’s wife, Kim. "This is the only place we buy our meat by the way. We hope they open back up."

In an online post, owners Jackie & Damu Maples wrote the fire was, "a setback, not the end."

Their full statement read:

"Our hearts are heavy as we share the news that a fire has caused significant damage to our beloved Top of the Hill Quality Produce.



We want to extend our deepest thanks to the heroes at the Renton Fire Department for their swift and incredible response. As a family-owned business, we’ve always been proud to be a part of this wonderful community, and your support means the world to us. We are committed to rebuilding and continuing to serve you, our extended family, with the same dedication and care as always.



We’ll share more updates in the coming days as we begin this journey. Thank you for standing by us during this challenging time."

