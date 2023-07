Police in Renton are investigating after a man was shot and killed night.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the intersection of S. 4th St. and Morris Ave. S.

Police said the victim was a 26-year-old man and detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

No further details have been released.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call 911 and reference case #23-8090.