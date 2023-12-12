Renton Police conducting shoplifting stings as part of Operation Holiday Watch

Operation Holiday Watch is underway in Renton.

As part of the operation, police officers are running sting operations to catch shoplifters and porch pirates who might otherwise try to spoil the holiday season for shoppers and retail employees alike.

Many shoppers say the community is fed up with crime, and they are hoping that the police efforts make a difference this holiday season and beyond.

"I’m still doing Christmas shopping for the family," said Curtis Shaw, a resident of Renton. "I’m still looking for some shoes and some jackets."

Shaw, along with others like Sophia Demco, were trying to wrap up some holiday shopping at The Landing on Monday.

"I am all done shopping for the kids, but I just have my parents and some friends," said Demco.

Both say the push by Renton Police to stop thieves from stealing the holiday spirit is a welcome addition to this year's shopping season.

"I think it’s about time, and I’m glad they hired extra security and I think it’s making the shoppers feel really safe now," said Demco.

A spokesperson for Renton Police says "Operation Holiday Watch", includes both an undercover crackdown on retail theft at various stores and increased patrols.

"We are sending a message that Renton is hot. Our officers, our undercover detectives are out there. You never know when they will be there, so you better not come to our city and shoplift," said Meeghan Black, Communications Manager for the Renton Police Department.

Black says undercover officers are working with loss prevention specialists to make arrests at shopping areas such as The Landing as they focus attention on areas shown on a crime "heat map" that indicates where calls for service are the highest.

"It’s no surprise that it’s under the major shopping areas," said Black.

Ulta, Lowes and Target are just some of the stores where operations have been underway.

"We will be inside the store, we will be outside the store, you just never know, it just depends on the retailer, and we are monitoring what’s happening inside and the minute that person takes an item, conceals it, and they will be arrested," said Black.

She says officers are also identifying suspects that have been linked to organized retail theft groups. Black says in addition to stopping shoplifters, officers are also putting out bait packages with tracking devices in order to stop porch pirates.

"We are sending out some bait packages to let the criminals know, they very easily could get caught," said Black.

Demco hopes the law enforcement push is permanent.

"Continue with the surveillance, that’s great," said Demco.

Black says that to avoid becoming a victim this holiday, don't leave your purse, wallet or shopping bags unattended, remove visible shopping bags or gifts from your vehicle to prevent break-ins and don't leave your phone sitting out in your vehicle. Also, Black advises that you should call the police if you see something suspicious.