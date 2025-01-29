Renton police arrest dangerous fugitive thanks to Crime Stoppers tip from FOX 13 viewer

The Brief Renton Police arrested a wanted suspect following a Crime Stoppers tip from a FOX 13 viewer. Alberto Nunez, a known gang member considered armed and extremely dangerous, was found hiding in a closet.



The Renton Police Department Violent Crime Unit arrested a dangerous fugitive on Tuesday, following a Crime Stoppers tip from a FOX 13 viewer. Alberto Nunez, a known gang member considered armed and extremely dangerous, was found hiding in a closet.

The arrest took place after officers received information leading them to a home in Burien. Upon arrival, they found Nunez, who has made threats against law enforcement and their families.

"When he was arrested in a closet, officers located a rifle that the occupants of the home indicated belonged to Nunez so we're going to conduct forensics testing to determine whether or not he had possession of that weapon illegally again," said Renton PD spokesperson Meeghan Black.

Nunez was wanted on multiple warrants, including assault and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm. Court documents reveal that in October, he shot a friend through the wrist and chest, discarded the weapon, and fled two blocks before the victim reached the hospital in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Nunez was arrested last year on a warrant for domestic violence assault but was released after Judge Veronica Galvan reduced his bail from $100,000 to $10,000.

He is now being held on a bail of $37,500, which could increase if an additional gun charge is filed.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Renton Police Department and King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

