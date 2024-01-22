Renton Police warn of stalking through Apple AirTags

Renton Police are sounding the alarm on a new form of stalking, specifically involving Apple Airtags.

The Renton Police Department says it's currently investigating two recent cases where an AirTag was attached to victims' cars, allowing the AirTag's owner to track their movements.

One of these cases is still under investigation, while the suspect in the other case had stalking charges referred to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

RPD says there are steps you can take to protect yourself from unwanted AirTags, both on iPhone and Android devices.

For Apple, turning on Location Services or Find My iPhone will usually send an alert to your phone to notify you that there's an AirTag moving with you.

For Android users, you can download the Tracker Detect app.

For more information on what settings to activate and what to do if you find an AirTag tracking you, click here.