Reward offered for information in unsolved Seattle homicide from 2021

Seattle Police Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve the murder of Charles Chappelle Jr.

On Oct. 17, 2021, Officers responded to multiple calls about shots fired and found the 43-year-old in the parking lot of a shopping center at 23rd Ave. and Jackson Street in the Central District. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, but died at the hospital.

Detectives say there were multiple witnesses who took off before officers arrived. They saw two to three suspects in a silver or gray mid-sized SUV.

While the shooting happened a year and a half ago, police are hoping someone is willing to finally come forward and submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

"Our $1,000 reward might coax somebody into turning on what they would consider a friend that’s responsible for this, so let’s get this case solved for the family," said Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

In 2021, the violent crime rate in Seattle reached a 14-year high. There were 40 homicides that year, so detectives are still working on the cases that have not been solved.

If you have any information to help detectives identify the shooters or solve this case, submit the info through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free, or call in the tip at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).