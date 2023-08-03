Seafair Weekend: Here's the 2023 Blue Angels practice, air show schedule

A familiar roar is back in town as the Blue Angels arrived at Seattle's Boeing Field on Wednesday for Seafair Weekend.

Ahead of this weekend's Boeing Seafair Airshow, the Blue Angels will be practicing Thursday and Friday.

Below is the schedule of estimated times and flights are subject to change without notice:

Thursday, August 3, 2023:

11 a.m.– 2 p.m.: Blue Angels #1-#4 Practice Flight

12 p.m.–1 p.m.: Blue Angels #5-#6 Practice Flight

2:20 p.m.–3:20 p.m.: Blue Angels #1-#4 Practice Flight

Friday, August 4, 2023:

3:20-3:30 p.m. US Navy Blue Angels Fat Albert C-13

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Blue Angels Performance

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Airshow Schedule

3:20-3:30 p.m. – US Navy Blue Angels Fat Albert C-13

3:30–4:30 PM – Blue Angels Performance

Sunday August, 6, 2023 Airshow Schedule

3:20-3:30 p.m. – US Navy Blue Angels Fat Albert C-13

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Blue Angels Performance

For more information on the Boeing Air Show, click here.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the I-90 bridge will remain open throughout the weekend and during the Blue Angels air show.

Officials said drivers should expect extra traffic all weekend and to not stop on the bridge to watch the show.



