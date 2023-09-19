Police: Former student stabs teacher at Federal Way private school

Federal Way police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing a teacher at a small private school Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Holy Innocents School off South 298th Street. It's a small private school with less than 40 students.

Investigators said a man went to the school and stabbed a teacher, who was in his 50s.

When officers arrived, the suspect and the teacher were gone but officer later discovered the teacher and two witnesses were at the hospital. The teacher had minor stab wounds and has since been discharged from the hospital.

Witnesses gave police information about the stabbing and details about the suspect, who was later identified as 32-year-old Tyler Lawler and was a former student at the school.

Police are still searching for Lawler. He is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and his last known address was in South Seattle.

Anyone with information about Lawler's whereabouts is urged to contact the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.