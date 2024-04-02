Man shot while parked on scooter at SeaTac Taco Bell, police investigating
SEATAC, Wash. - Police are investigating after a man was shot while parked at a Taco Bell in SeaTac overnight.
The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says at around 12:45 a.m., the victim was sitting on his scooter in the parking lot when a bullet hit the back of his helmet and skimmed his head.
Authorities say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Deputies investigating the scene say they found a number of spent shell casings.
Authorities say the victim could not provide any suspect information because he was shot at from behind.
According to the KCSO, the suspect's vehicle fled westbound on S 118th St. after the shooting.
The age of the victim has not been disclosed by deputies. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.
