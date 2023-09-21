Seattle Aquarium teams up with Nintendo with new 'Animal Crossing' exhibit

article

The Seattle Aquarium and Nintendo are teaming up this fall, bringing the popular video game ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ to life.

Starting Oct. 7, guests visiting the aquarium will be greeted by characters from the video game in a mission to inspire conservation of our marine environment.

The exhibit will feature the following themed activities:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons photo opportunity, with an aquarium themed background and characters from the game

Themed creature descriptions presented by Blathers, an owl character who serves as the director of the museum in the game

An online bingo scavenger hunt

The aquarium’s partnership with Nintendo runs through Dec. 31, but according to the aquarium’s Thursday press release, there will be more themed activities coming soon.

To stay up to date with the Seattle Aquarium, check out their website for the latest updates and announcements.