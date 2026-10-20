Seattle City Council votes to regulate RV parking, add permits

The Brief Seattle City Council approved an 8-1 vote on a six-bill package creating a permit system for people living in RVs and travel trailers. The program aims to expand safe parking and housing options while restricting unpermitted RV parking to two hours starting in 2027. Advocates worry residents could lose their homes to towing or impoundment. The legislation now heads to the mayor for approval.



The Seattle City Council has approved a new permitting program for people living in RVs that the council says will provide a pathway for those folks to get more shelter and housing.

It was a large six-bill package that passed 8-1, creating a way to regulate and permit motor homes and travel trailers, and to help those living on the streets to find permanent housing.

Those who support it say it's a long time coming, with one houseless advocate saying she was happy there would be a place for permitted RVs to park.

However, there are concerns that someone's home could be towed or impounded at Tuesday's city council meeting.

An RV parked in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

"I think that most of it is good, some of it is scary," said Chanel Horner, a volunteer with Stop the Sweeps and an RV homeless advocate.

She feels the situation is hopeful.

"Overall, Dan Strauss has the right idea, we do need to put more money into a new safe lot," said Horner.

"We need to be opening more safe lots," said Dan Strauss, who spearheaded the legislation. He says the new program was much needed.

"Currently, the city’s approach to addressing RVs and vehicle residences is failing," said Strauss.

An RV homeless encampment in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

The package allows the residents to stay in their RVs by following all the rules and laws while they wait for permanent shelter.

"You have to follow all the laws and move every 72 hours and park in the industrial zone overnight, so the permitting is a very narrow subset," said Strauss.

There are also other rules that would go into effect next year.

"We are saying by July of 2027, August 2027, having an RV on the streets of Seattle, will not be a permitted use for more than two hours at a time," said Strauss.

The bill allows the city to also now tow so-called "junk vehicles" that are not being lived in.

"They are so moldy and old I would consider it closer to hoarding than personal belongings…so we have a number of vehicles in my district and in other that are so packed with things like pallets that are too difficult to enter," said Strauss. "We don’t want to take people’s homes or take their things."

"It’s kind of touchy to call them all junk," said Horner.

While Horner sees it as a step forward, she is worried about those who don't follow the permitting process.

"I feel like they are going to be taking people’s homes if they don’t get their permit in time," said Horner.

ACLU-WA smart justice policy program director Jazmyn Clark commented on the recently passed program, saying:

"Significant portions of the proposal rely on punitive enforcement and impoundment practices that raise constitutional and civil liberties concerns, as well as risk further destabilizing people living in vehicles. For someone living in their vehicle, impoundment is not simply the loss of transportation; it is the loss of their home, shelter, possessions, and often their primary source of stability. People experiencing homelessness should not lose the limited shelter and stability they have simply because adequate alternatives do not exist."

Meanwhile, Councilmember Strauss expressed satisfaction with the passing of the ordinance, saying:

For far too long, people living in their vehicles have been forgotten on our streets. The city of Seattle has had no strategy and very few services to help them. We had a question before us today: whether to continue with the status quo—which we know isn’t working—or to try a new approach. I am thankful the council chose a new approach today. This legislation will provide a road to shelter and housing for people living in their vehicles."

What's next:

This legislation will be presented to the mayor for approval and signature. Once signed, the bills will become effective in 30 days.

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