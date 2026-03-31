Your guide to Seattle's top Easter egg hunts

The Brief Dozens of Easter egg hunts are happening across Seattle and western Washington this weekend, many of them free for families. Events range from community center hunts to larger festivals with games, crafts, and visits with the Easter Bunny. Some events require tickets or RSVP, so families should check details ahead of time.



Easter is coming up, and with the annual holiday comes egg hunts for kids across the region.

We've compiled a list of the best Easter egg hunts happening across western Washington, many of which are free to attend.

Keep reading for a full guide of Seattle's top Easter egg hunts.

Easter egg hunts in Seattle

Seattle Community Centers — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Seattle Parks and Recreation is hosting free egg hunts at a variety of neighborhood community centers on Saturday. Here's a look at specific times:

Ballard Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Bitter Lake Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Delridge Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Garfield Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Green Lake Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

High Point Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Jefferson Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Laurelhurst Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Loyal Heights Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Magnuson Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Montlake Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Northgate Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Queen Anne Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

South Park Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Yesler Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 10:30 a.m.

Ravenna-Eckstein Community Center — Saturday, April 4, 11 a.m.

The only exception is the Miller Community Center, which is hosting an egg hunt on Thursday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Park Playground — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friends of Madison Park are hosting a free event featuring games, crafts, face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny, and of course, egg hunting. The egg hunts are staggered by age:

10:15 a.m. — 0-2 year olds

10:25am — 3-5 year olds

10:35am — 6-8 year olds

Oxbow Park, Georgetown — Sunday, April 5, 11:30 a.m.

Seattle's Georgetown community is welcome to attend this free Easter egg hunt at Hat and Boots (Oxbow) Park. Neighbors are asked to RSVP online. The egg hunt times are as follows:

11:30 a.m. — ages 5 and under

12 p.m. — ages 6 and up

Ounces Taproom, West Seattle — Saturday, April 4, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This event benefiting Special Bunny Rabbit Rescue features an egg hunt for little ones, a scavenger hunt for kids, and real, adoptable bunnies.

12 p.m. — Scavenger-style hunt for ages 5–10 years old

1 p.m. — Egg hunt for ages 3 and under

2:30–5 p.m. — Bunny pics and pets

Easter egg hunts in western WA

Nordstrom Bunny Brunch and Egg Hunt, Seattle, Bellevue, Lynnwood, Tukwila, Tacoma — Saturday, April 4, 11 a.m.

Nordstrom stores across western Washington are celebrating the season with a Bunny Brunch and an egg hunt for kids in every store. The egg hunt is for children 1–12 years of age, while supply lasts. Families can snap photos with the Easter Bunny, along with other kids' activities. Here's where they're happening:

Nordstrom, Downtown Seattle

Bellevue Square

Alderwood Mall

Southcenter

Tacoma Mall

Beach Park Meadow, Des Moines — Saturday, April 4, 9–10:30 a.m.

The Des Moines community is invited to the Eggstravaganza, a fun-filled morning of games, crafts, contests, prizes, photo ops with the bunny, and an egg hunt for kids ages 1–12. Tickets can be purchased online for $5 per child, increasing to $10 on the day of the event.

Riverton Heights Park, SeaTac — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

The SeaTac Egg Hunt at Riverton Heights Park is a free, family-friendly event where kids can search for eggs, meet the bunny, and enjoy a morning of festive fun. A balloon artist will be providing free balloons before the egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. sharp, sectioned into different age groups for 1-3 year olds, 4-6 year olds, and 7-12 year olds.

Imagine Children's Museum, Everett — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Kids are invited to the Imagine Children's Museum's Hippity Hop Egg Hunt, heading to the rooftop to collect eggs and exchange them for special prizes. There are egg hunts happening each hour at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. The event is included with museum admission or membership.

Si View Park, North Bend — Saturday, April 4, 9 a.m.

Children elementary school age and younger are invited to this free and popular egg hunt at Si View Park, starting at 9 a.m. sharp. There will be pictures with the Easter bunny, along with a pancake breakfast at the Snoqualmie Valley Moose Lodge immediately following the egg hunt.

Craven Farm, Snohomish — Saturday, April 4, 9 a.m.

The Easter egg hunt at Craven Farm features games, crafts, animal viewing, a jump pad, Hippity Hop Rodeo, and more. This is an untimed egg hunt, allowing young ones to hunt at their leisure. Tickets to the event cost $9–$13 and can be purchased online.

Heatherwood Middle School, Mill Creek — Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Children ages 1 to 12 are welcome to participate in multiple continuous egg hunts, snap photos with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy other family-friendly activities. There's also a comfort corner where kids can get a break from the excitement and read with gentle dogs from Reading with Rover. This is a free event at the Heatherwood Middle School track.

Tulip Town, Mount Vernon — Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Over at Tulip Town in Mount Vernon, there will be a festive Easter weekend featuring special activities for all ages. Saturday and Easter Sunday will feature Easter egg hunts for children 10 and under at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., along with photo opportunities with the Easter bunny. There's also an adult Easter egg hunt happening at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. with exciting prizes. Tickets to Tulip Town can be purchased online.

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