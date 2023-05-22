Seattle has among least-considerate dog owners in U.S., data suggests

Seattle is the dog poop capitol of the U.S. and has among the worst-behaved dogs in the country, according to Twitter data compiled by the Dog Advisory Council.

The dog enthusiast website says there are no bad dogs, only bad owners. Their report collated geotagged Twitter data around the U.S. to find the major cities with the best and worst dog owners. Factors include complaints of dogs let off their leash, barking or howling at night, and the much-dreaded dog poop left on the ground.

According to their findings, Tucson, Arizona has a ‘Dog Owner Index Score’ of 9.3 out of 100, with the fewest complaints of poorly-behaved pups in the country.

The Top 25 best dog owner cities are as follows:

Tucson, AZ Virginia Beach, VA Raleigh, NC Omaha, NE San Antonio, TX Indianapolis, IN Colorado Springs, CO Phoenix, AZ Philadelphia, PA Sacramento, CA Tulsa, OK Milwaukee, WI Jacksonville, FL Columbus, OH Albuquerque, NM Austin, TX New York, NY Lincoln, NE El Paso, TX San Diego, CA Memphis, TN Portland, OR Charlotte, NC Fort Worth, TX Orlando, FL

On the other hand, the city with the worst-behaved dogs—or at least, the least-considerate dog owners, is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steel City has a score of 88.5 out of 100.

Coming in at number 3 is Seattle, which has the most complaints of dog poop in the U.S.

The Top 25 worst dog owner cities are:

Pittsburgh, PA Newark, NJ Seattle, WA Cleveland, OH Washington, D.C. Oakland, CA Boston, MA Atlanta, GA Denver, CO Minneapolis, MN Los Angeles, CA Cincinnati, OH San Francisco, CA Buffalo, NY Houston, TX Glendale, AZ Dallas, TX Jersey City, NJ

To read the full list, including a breakdown of category scores, visit the Dog Advisory Council website.