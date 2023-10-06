Seattle leaders address violence, safety issues aboard public transit

article

City and public transit leaders are addressing public transit safety. This comes after a violent hammer attack and a deadly shooting -- all happening within the past ten days on public transit in Seattle.

In both cases the suspect is still out there.

At a press event on Friday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm responded to the public’s concerns about additional safety measures currently under way.

"We acknowledge that the transit experience is not where we want it to be," said Mayor Harrell.

He went on to say that commuter safety are a critical concern.

"All I can say is we remain committed. We have systems in place to improve what the riders want. We realize for many this is their only source of transportation and I have confidence in both Julie (Timm's) leadership and the county council's leadership on listening to the concerns."

Sound Transit told the media it is putting more emphasis on security every day.

Still, riders question those so-called "improvements."

"I do have concerns," said public transit rider Sydney Burnes. "I feel like security isn’t like it should be."

While riders FOX 13 spoke to said they see the added security, the officers don’t necessarily make them feel safe.

"I see them talking to each other, communicating, and not actually patrolling, which is what they should be doing, and that’s very common," said Barnes. "That’s here at Beacon Hill, SeaTac, airport, Tukwila, that’s all of it, and it’s like you people are getting paid to do a job, but yet you’re communicating with each other more than protecting the people."

As far as staffing, Metro Transit Police are budgeted for 79 positions and have 61 filled including deputies, sergeants and plain-clothes detectives working in squads across day, night and graveyard shifts.

