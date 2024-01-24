Seattle man arrested outside Taylor Swift’s NYC townhouse reportedly spotted there 30 times

article

A Seattle man charged with stalking and harassment after his arrest near singer Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse had been spotted there dozens of times in the past two months and was repeatedly asked to leave, according to court documents released Wednesday.

David Crowe, 33, of Seattle was taken into custody Monday evening by officers responding to complaints of an emotionally disturbed man acting erratically near Swift’s home in the exclusive Tribeca neighborhood, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

Crowe was arraigned Wednesday on stalking and harassment charges and given supervised release. The prosecutor’s request for an order of protection was granted, according to a spokesperson from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

The complaint against Crowe says an unidentified security worker had spotted him near Swift’s townhouse about 30 times since Nov. 25. Crowe was asked about 10 times to not to approach the building or to leave, according to the complaint.