Seattle man convicted for groping high schooler on flight from Paris

A 35-year-old Seattle man was convicted last week for groping a high school student on a flight from Paris.

According to the U.S. District Court in Seattle, Milan Edward Jurkovic was convicted on Dec. 8 after just a three-day jury trial. Jurors deliberated for three hours before reaching a verdict. Jurkovic faces up to two years in federal prison.

Court records say that on July 3, 2022, Jurkovic was on an Air France flight from Paris to Seattle. A school group from Western Washington was also on the flight, returning from a trip abroad.

A 16-year-old girl was seated next to Jurkovic, and during the flight he reached under her blanket and groped her thigh for some time. The girl was stunned with fear, and when Jurkovic moved to her upper thigh, she managed to get up and swap seats with a chaperone.

The school group reported the sexual abuse to flight staff, and when the plane landed, Port of Seattle Police arrived to have a chat with Jurkovic, the victim and others.

At first, Jurkovic explained he was rubbing his leg due to poor circulation and may have accidentally touched the girl's thigh. He later said that he did not hurt anyone, then said he had an itch on his leg.

Jurkovic was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 4, 2023 and arrested on Jan. 20.

"Last summer, I joined with our law enforcement partners to call attention to a spike in sexual misconduct on aircraft – crimes such as this one that are traumatizing for victims," said Acting U.S. Attorney Gorman. "This case should be a warning to anyone who thinks that in the confines of an aircraft cabin they can get away with unwanted sexual touching. We will prosecute and the penalties are significant."

Jurkovic is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21, 2024.