Seattle man sentenced for stalking U.S. Rep. Jayapal after guilty plea

A Seattle man pleaded guilty on Thursday to stalking U.S. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, and was sentenced to 364 days in jail.

Brett Forsell was arrested in 2022 on felony stalking charges after he was seen outside the representative's house at night, yelling profanities and racist slurs, sending emails and carrying a handgun. He has spent the 340 days since in King County Jail.

The felony charges were downgraded to misdemeanor stalking charges.

Forsell was sentenced to 340 days in jail—which he has served—plus an additional 364 days, followed by a 24-month suspension. Forsell is also required to obtain evaluations for substance abuse and mental health, as well as court-ordered cognitive behavioral therapy within 30 days of sentencing.