Seattle Police arrest 2 teenagers for human trafficking

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested two teenagers for human trafficking after they allegedly held a woman captive in the Mt. Baker neighborhood Thursday night.

According to the SPD, at around 9 p.m., the father of the 18-year-old victim called 911 saying that his daughter was being held against her will near the corner of S College St. and 29th Ave. S.

The father told police his daughter came to Seattle for MLB All-Star Week, but when she arrived, they began losing communication.

Authorities say shortly before he called 911, his daughter told him she couldn’t leave, shared her location, and abruptly disconnected.

The SPD says officers showed up to the address, found the victim and detained two men – a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Featured article

After interviewing the victim and searching the area, authorities say they recovered a firearm and a large number of pills suspected of containing fentanyl. Both suspects are legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

According to the SPD, officers developed probable cause to arrest both suspects for promotion of prostitution, unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of the Uniformed Controlled Substance Act.

The 19-year-old was booked into the King County Jail. King County prosecutors argue that the suspect be held on a $200,000 bond.

The 17-year-old suspect was booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center.

A charging decision is expected to be made by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.