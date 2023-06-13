Seattle Police arrest drug dealer in International District, recover stolen gun

Police arrested a drug dealer in Seattle’s Chinatown International District on Friday, and recovered a stolen hand gun in the process.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 2:00 p.m., police saw the suspect dealing narcotics near the corner of 12th Ave. S and S Jackson St.

Seattle Police Department

Police later observed the man leaving the area in a car. When officers tried stopping the vehicle, the suspect got out and ran.

Authorities say officers then chased the suspect, apprehending him near S Judkins St. and Sturgis Ave. S.

While trying to escape from police, the suspect shed his outer layer of clothing and buried a firearm. The SPD says a K-9 discovered the gun during an evidence track.

According to the SPD, officers recovered $310 in cash, about 200 fentanyl M30 pills and a stolen handgun.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and a violation of a court order. He was booked into the King County Jail.