One dead, others injured after shootings in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

Police are investigating multiple shootings in Seattle's Chinatown-International District early Saturday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) made the initial alert on social media at 5:13 a.m.

Multiple shootings under investigation in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

What we know:

According to police, the shootings occurred at two locations east of Lumen Field in the International District. One happened near the intersection of South Lane Street and 8th Avenue South, and the other near South Dearborn Street and 5th Avenue South. The locations are about four blocks apart.

Police initially reported that three people were shot, but a fourth possible gunshot victim is under investigation. After a public information officer arrived at the scene, FOX 13 learned that at least one man had died.

Two other men were shot and found at a nearby gas station. Both were treated at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. One underwent emergency surgery.

As of 7:45 a.m., there was no update on whether their conditions have been upgraded to critical or life-threatening.

Authorities said a fourth gunshot victim later arrived at Valley Medical Center in Renton. Police are investigating to determine that person's connection to the shootings.

What we don't know:

SPD said both shooting scenes remain active investigations. So far, bullet holes have been found on two buildings; one of which was a hookah lounge where the man who died was located.

It is unknown what led to the shootings. As of now, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Additional information is limited at this time.

FOX 13's Nikki Torres is at the scene, speaking with police and gathering new information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

