Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate deadly shooting in Lake City

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), police and crews responded to scenes of violence near the corner of NE 137th St. and 27th Ave. NE just before 9:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found an injured man and immediately performed life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene. 

The Lake Forest Park Police Department is investigating the incident as a shooting. 

Featured

Local seminar to discuss youth violence, conflict resolution in Seattle
article

Local seminar to discuss youth violence, conflict resolution in Seattle

Gun violence in Seattle was at an all-time high last year. These violent crimes continue to affect young people across Western Washington—one local group hopes to bring change and save lives.

Further information is limited at this time, check back for updates.