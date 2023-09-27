Police investigate deadly shooting in Lake City

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), police and crews responded to scenes of violence near the corner of NE 137th St. and 27th Ave. NE just before 9:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found an injured man and immediately performed life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.

The Lake Forest Park Police Department is investigating the incident as a shooting.

Further information is limited at this time, check back for updates.