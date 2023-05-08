Seattle Police investigating suspected stolen car after brief chase in Capitol Hill

Police are investigating after a brief chase in a stolen car in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers were called to reports of "subjects down" in a car near 16th Ave E and E John St around 8:30 a.m.

According to authorities, the vehicle appeared to be stolen but was not yet reported. Police went to stop the car, and the driver tried to speed away, hitting several patrol cars.

The driver crashed into a telephone pole on the next block. Police ran over and took the driver and passenger into custody.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.