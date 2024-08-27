Two Seattle police officers injured during Ballard arrest

Seattle Police say two of their officers were injured while trying to arrest a man in a stolen car in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

The incident happened in front of a business located in the area of 11th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Ballard Way on August 6.

Two officers on patrol noticed a sleeping man in a stolen car. Once he woke up, he backed up and caused the officers to fall to the ground, according to SPD.

Seattle Police Department photo in Ballard, August 2024

In a statement released Tuesday, this is when police say the man then tried to accelerate again, forward this time, in an effort to flee. Two SPD cars pinned the car to stop the car from moving.

Eventually, officers caught up to the man who they say had started to flee on foot. The department reports the man was tasered by officers.

He was arrested for the following crimes:

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Eluding a police vehicle.

Two counts of felony assault.

Obstructing a public officer.

Driving under the influence (DUI).

Sale/delivery of methamphetamine.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center before authorities booked him into King County Jail.

The two officers, a man and woman, were treated by Seattle Fire personnel and later in the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

